Stop your campaigns – Buhari tells supporters

President Buhari has told his supporters to halt their campaigns for his re-election in the upcoming 2019 general elections. play

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, the President said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable that guides all electoral processes should be respected.

The President also thanked his supporters for demonstrating their support for his re-election bid.

The statement obtained from Punch reads: “It has been observed that some fervent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have begun what may be interpreted as political campaigns in their advocacies and advertisements in the mass media.

“We appreciate their enthusiasm, borne out of desire to garner support for an administration that is actuated by nothing else, other than service for motherland, but we hereby appeal for patience, so that the game can be played according to the rules.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has a timetable for political campaigns, and we urge committed supporters round the country (and beyond) to be mindful of such.

“There will be ample time ahead to trumpet the good works of the Buhari administration, and solicit re-election, all for the good of our country and her people.

ALSO READ: OBJ, ex-Generals reportedly plotting to unseat Buhari in 2019

“While a chronicle of the achievements of the administration is in order now, outright canvasing may amount to jumping the gun. We are an administration committed to due process and scrupulous respect for rules, law and order.

“We appreciate our massive supporters nationwide, and urge them to exercise restraint till the race commences officially as stipulated by law.”

Buhari will win in 2019

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said that President Buhari would get more votes than any other candidate vying for Nigeria’s number one position at the 2019 presidential election.

Amaechi said the President would win states like Kano, Bauchi, and Sokoto even if the President was on a sick bed.

