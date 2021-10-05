RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

South East Governors unhappy with IPOB's stay-at-home orders

The governors want to ensure people are allowed to freely move around.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, wants the lockdown to end immediately
The South East Governors' Forum has condemned the stay-at-home orders that have disrupted socio-economic activities in the region over the past year.

Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), recently threatened to impose a one-month sit-at-home lockdown if its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is not produced in court next month.

The governors complained after a meeting that included traditional rulers on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 that the lockdown is threatening lives and livelihood in the region.

"The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains," chairman of the forum, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said.

IPOB's sit-at-home directives have been controversially imposed in the region for varying reasons for years.

The group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, had in July announced a sit-at-home order every Monday in protest of Kanu's detention, an order that led to bloodshed as enforcers moved to make some resistant residents obey.

The lockdown has caused biting economic losses, and has become almost impossible to end despite pleas by the government, and despite the fact IPOB itself cancelled it in August.

Many citizens have decided to simply err on the side of caution to avoid enforcers that IPOB has condemned as disobeying Kanu’s direct orders to suspend the sit-at-home.

Umahi said after Tuesday's meeting in Enugu that all people of the south east must fight the order and ensure people are allowed to freely move around.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

