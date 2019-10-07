The University of Lagos (Unilag) has suspended Prof Boniface Igbeneghu, a Senior lecturer at the Faculty of Arts and former Sub Dean, after he was videotaped by undercover journalists of the BBC, forcefully demanding sex in exchange for grades.

Igbeneghu had also spoken fondly of a ‘Cold Room’ in Unilag where lecturers engage in sex romps with female students, graphically describing how they fondle breasts as well.

According to Premium Times, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, shared that Prof Boniface has been suspended indefinitely.

“A panel will be set up to investigate the issue,” Ogundipe was also quoted as saying.

Boniface also held the position of a Pastor at a branch of the Foursquare Gospel Church. The church has also barred him from taking to the altar and suspended him, in the wake of the documentary.