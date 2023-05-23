Seun Kuti released on bail after detention
The release came after the expiration of the extension of his remand in police custody, as revealed by court documents obtained by newsmen.
The news of his release was confirmed by his attorney, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, in a telephone interview with our correspondent.
"Yes, Seun Kuti was released minutes ago," Olumide-Fusika said.
Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun had extended Kuti's remand until Tuesday, May 23, to allow the police to conclude their investigation and seek advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.
The police had informed the court that the initial two-day remand extension was insufficient for them to complete their investigation. Consequently, the magistrate granted the extension and adjourned the matter to May 23, 2023, for the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.
