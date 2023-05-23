Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Kuti, who turned himself in to the Lagos State Police Command, has been detained for eight days following allegations of assaulting a policeman.

Although a magistrates' court in the Yaba area of Lagos State had granted Kuti bail, he has yet to regain his freedom.

In a statement released by his lawyers, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, and Kunle Adegoke, SAN, they revealed that the court was scheduled to convene on Tuesday to receive the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Lagos.

However, the lawyers highlighted that the Magistrate was unable to attend the session due to a training course. Furthermore, they mentioned that the DPP's advice was not ready as the police investigation team still retained possession of the case file.

"The release of Kuti on bail, as ordered by the Magistrate, is only waiting for administrative approval," the lawyers stated in the released statement.

They further emphasised that this process was independent of the physical sitting of the court. With optimism, they expressed their hope that Seun Kuti would be released on the bail granted to him today, as he had fulfilled all the necessary terms.

The purpose of today's scheduled hearing was to receive the advice from the Lagos DPP's office. The court had previously directed that the prosecution of the case be handled by the DPP, rather than the police.

Accordingly, the police were ordered to forward the case file to the DPP for evaluation and a final decision on prosecution.

