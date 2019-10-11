Senators have condemned the proposed increment of the Value Added Tax (VAT), saying it is a threat to the activities of the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

While debating the 2020 budget estimates presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari this week, the senators also rubbished the 2019 budget implementation with claims that it was poor.

Emphasising on the poorly implemented 2019 budget as claimed by the lawmakers, the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, accused the federal parliament of condoning the executive’s flagrant disregard.

Bwacha said, “The President presents budget every year but we do not take disciplinary measures expected to make the budget effective.

“It has become an annual ritual and we will still do it again. The President, by tradition, would lay the budget and whatever comes out of it is nobody’s business.

“I am saying this because since 1999, budget implementation has not reached 70 per cent. This is worrisome. We are discussing the 2020 budget estimates; is it fair to say we have a 2019 budget which has not been implemented? As we speak now, nothing has been done.

“We have the 2019 Appropriation Act and we are discussing the 2020 budget proposal. We refuse to address this aspect of our shortcomings. No nation moves forward without discussing what happened in the past.

“This is a worrisome development in our budget system. We do not take budgeting as a serious business. It may be difficult to achieve 100 per cent implementation but we could achieve a significant improvement in our budget implementation.”

Backing Bwacha, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, Senator Ajibola Basiru, stressed that the 2019 budget was not fully implemented.

Bashiru said the budget was not fully implemented because it was passed and signed into law towards the end of the 8th National Assembly.

He added, “People are looking at allocation to key sectors and the revenue to fund the projects. However, when you talk of the N262 billion being allocated to Works, I have it on good authority that what is even required to take care of the outstanding there in 2019 is in the excess of N500bn.”

Senator Betty Apiafi said she has some misgivings with the 2020 budget proposal, adding that the poor implementation of the 2019 budget should not be swept under the carpet.

On his part, Senator Christoper Ekpeyong noted that the VAT increment is not in favour of the Nigerian masses, and there is need for his colleagues in the red chamber to save the country's economy by looking at alternative means of funding the budget.

Similar to Ekpeyong's claims, Senator Sandy Onor Ojang said the increment in the VAT was not in favour of the 2020 budget.

He said, “If we look at the present VAT, other forms of taxation that are not mentioned openly are more than three, if you increase the VAT to 7.5 per cent today for an investor or a contractor who is coming, he will pay educational tax of one per cent, he will pay ITF of one per cent and he will pay NITTF of one per cent.

“These taxes are not mentioned. I am not in support of the VAT increase because already the VAT not mentioned is already over 9 per cent and if you now add them to 7.5 per cent, you are having 10.5 per cent as VAT in the country which would be a burden for us.”

Meanwhile, the president had revealed his plan to increase the country’s threshold for Value-Added Tax (VAT) registration to N25 million turnover per annum.

The move to increase the country’s threshold for Value-Added Tax (VAT) registration, according to the president, is to bring relief to Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) operators in the country.