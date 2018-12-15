Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senator Akpabio’s wife creates scene during Aisha Buhari’s visit

Senator Akpabio’s wife reportedly causes chaos during Aisha Buhari’s visit

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari was in Akwa-Ibom state to launch the flag off of her pet project, Future Assured Programme.

  • Published:
Senator Akpabio’s wife reportedly causes chaos during Aisha Buhari’s visit play

Senator Godswill Akpabio

(Facebook)

Senator Godswill Akpabio’s wife, Mrs Unoma Akpabio reportedly created a scene at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state on Friday, December 14, 2018.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari was in the state to launch the flag off of her pet project, Future Assured Programme.

According to Vanguard, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) had partnered with her organisation to empower about 11,600 women and youths in Akwa-Ibom.

As required by protocol, the First Lady of the state, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel was supposed to welcome Mrs. Aisha Buhari on her maiden visit to the state.

What caused the confusion

Confusion however ensued when Senator Akpabio’s wife reportedly shoved Mrs. Udom Emmanuel aside and took her position to receive the First Lady, who was about to alight from the plane.

The action of the Senator’s wife caused security aides and members of the First Lady’s protocol team to wade in and try to restore calm.

The First Lady also did not get off the plane until Mrs. Akpabio was convinced to give way for the First Lady of the state to welcome her guest officially.

After the chaos which lasted for about 25 minutes, Vanguard reports that Mrs. Buhari alighted from the plane into the embrace of Mrs. Udom Emmanuel who welcome her and introduced her to women in her entourage.

Mrs. Akabio refuses to be pushed aside

It was alleged that Senator Akpabio’s wife still found her way through the security cordon around the First Lady to welcome her too.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard condemned the action of Mrs. Akpabio.

“She received the wife of President Yaradua during her time, and also received Mrs. Patience Jonathan, no woman ever insulted her this way,” she added.

ALSO READ: Governor Udom sacks 2 commissioners who welcomed Senator Akpabio to Akwa Ibom

In the video obtained from @segalink’s Twitter handle, wife of the Akwa-Ibom state Governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel made it clear that she is not in competition with anyone, adding that her husband’s administration will continue to do the right thing.

 

Senator Godswill Akpabio, since his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has openly declared on several occasions, that he will work to make sure his former protégé, and Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom is defeated in 2019.

According to reports, Akpabio left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a fall out with Governor Emmanuel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Police says having sex in the car will be punished with 2-year...bullet
2 Pulse List 2018: Top 5 corruption stories in Nigeriabullet
3 Fashola says if you don't have electricity, that's your problembullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2018: 7 biggest moments in Nigerian politics
Pulse List 2018: The Top 10 political quotes that got all of Nigeria talking
Pulse List 2018: 10 most controversial Nigerian politicians
The plot to impeach Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel, explained
Akwa-Ibom police boss speaks on House of Assembly crisis
Akwa-Ibom police boss refutes Gov Udom Emmanuel’s allegations
APO Barewa Rugby Club to face Cowrie Rugby Club in repeat of 2016 Presidents Cup final

Local

Scores of people were killed in herder-farmer clashes in Benue State last month -- a mass funeral was held in the state capital, Makurdi
Pulse List 2018 5 Major attacks that shook Nigeria in 2018
FG declares Tuesday May 1, 2018 as public day
FG renews commitment to strengthen national security, unemployment
Olisa Agbakoba asks NASS to override Buhari’s veto on Electoral Bill
Insecurity: Buhari summons sub-regional leaders again, says war against Boko Haram, fight to finish
El-Rufai hints of plans by his govt to make legislation to check fake news, hate speech in Kaduna
El-Rufai hints of plans by his govt to make legislation to check fake news, hate speech in Kaduna
X
Advertisement