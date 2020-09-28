A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered Senator Elisha Abbo to pay N50 million to Osimibibra Warmate as compensation for assaulting her.

The emergence of a video that captured Abbo assaulting Warmate in May 2019 led to widespread outrage, and a teary-eyed public apology from the 42-year-old lawmaker.

The representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District was subsequently charged with two counts of criminal use of force and criminal assault when he was arraigned before a Chief Magistrates' Court in Abuja on July 8, 2019.

The magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, ruled in July 2020 that the evidence and exhibits tendered to the court did not prove the criminal charges against the lawmaker.

However, a fundamental rights suit filed by Warmate before the High Court found Abbo liable for the assault.

The lawmaker was asked to pay a fine of N50 million and tender a public apology to his victim.

A report submitted last year by a Senate committee that investigated the case against Abbo is yet to be considered by the chamber because the case was also in court.