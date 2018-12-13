Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senate moves to establish North West Development Commission

Senate moves to establish North West Development Commission

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jibrin Barau (APC-Kano North), was read for the first time at plenary presided over by Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate condoles with family of slain Red Cross worker play Senate moves to establish North West Development Commission (EiE Nigeria)

A bill seeking the establishment of the North West Development Commission has been formally introduced in the Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jibrin Barau (APC-Kano North), was read for the first time at plenary presided over by Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday.

It is titled, “North West Development Commission (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 712)”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the move came barely 24 hours after the Senate passed the South East Development Commission Bill 2018.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law along with the South East Development Commission Bill, this would bring to four the number of regional interventionist agencies in the country.

Already in existence is the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), whose establishment bill received presidential assent in October, 2017.

NAN reports that four other bills passed second reading on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

One of them is a Bill for an Act to repeal the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act and enact the Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards Act.

Sponsored by Sen. Donald Alasoadura (APC-Ondo Central), the Bill also seeks to re-establish the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Also read for the second time was a Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Agency.

The Bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT), is also proposing the institution of the Federal Capital Territory insurance Scheme for all residents of the FCT.

Others are the Federal University, Uga, Anambra Establishment Bill 2018, sponsored by Sen. Andy Uba (APC-Anambra Central), and the FCT Health Care Board Establishment Bill 2018 sponsored by Aduda.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Police says having sex in the car will be punished with 2-year...bullet
2 Senate pays Dariye N14.2 monthly allowances while serving 10-year...bullet
3 Nigerian Police say it's not a crime to have sex in the carbullet

Related Articles

Senate approves Festus Keyamo as NDIC board member
Melaye says Buhari responsible for hunger, poverty in new song (Video)
Ekweremadu mourns Ikedife, former President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Pulse List 2018: The Top 10 political quotes that got all of Nigeria talking
Pulse List 2018: The 10 biggest political winners and losers of the year
Pulse List 2018: 10 most controversial Nigerian politicians
Pulse List 2018: Top 10 Buhari quotes of the year
Senate in rowdy session as lawmakers reject Buhari's nominees for INEC, ICPC
Senate passes South East Development Commission Bill
INEC says IDPs will vote in 2019 general elections

Local

President Buhari has had to defend himself against clone allegations as crazy as it sounds
Why do Nigerians believe in political conspiracy theories?
INEC moves to curb vote-buying, hawking during 2019 elections
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari says people’s will must prevail in 2019 elections
Buhari presents 2019 budget to National Assembly on Wednesday
Buhari presents 2019 budget to National Assembly on Wednesday
X
Advertisement