Heavy rain in Ogun destroys vehicles, electrical infrastructure worth ₦100m

Busolami Tunwase, Lead, Media Relation, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

NAN reports that the heavy rain which started around 11:30 am destroyed several poles and wires around Sango-Ota to Oju-Ore area and its environs. One of the vehicles destroyed by heavy rain in the Sango-Ota area on Sunday.

According to IBEDC, no life was lost but properties, estimated at over ₦100 million, especially vehicles, were destroyed by the heavy rain. Tunwase said that IBEDC was aware of the development and had deployed its technical team to the area.

