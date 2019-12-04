The Senate Committee on Appropriation has submitted its report on the 2020 budget to the upper legislative chamber.

The report was laid during plenary by the chairman of the committee, Jibrin Barau, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Subsequently, Senate President Ahmad Lawan stated that copies of bill would be made available to the lawmakers in preparation for its final passage.

The 2020 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari had laid a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion to a joint session of National Assembly on October 8, 2019.

The appropriation bill passed second reading on October 15, 2019 with various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) appearing before relevant committees of the National Assembly to defend their budget proposals.

The senate president has repeatedly has said that the National Assembly would passed the 2020 budget before the Christmas break.