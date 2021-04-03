Former President of the Senate and Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation & Strategy Committee, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has mourned the passing of the spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

Saraki in a series of tweets on Saturday, April 3, 2021, said Odumakin demonstrated consistency in his beliefs.

His words, “My family and I are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the erstwhile spokesperson of Afenifere.

“Over the years, Odumakin demonstrated consistency in his beliefs; an eloquence and clarity of thought that helped him to easily draw many to his cause; and the courage to always stand up for the underdogs and less privileged.

“As we all mourn the passing of this extraordinary gentleman and exemplary leader, we also celebrate his life — and pray that Almighty God sustains his wife, Dr Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, his children, and his entire family.”

Odumakin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.