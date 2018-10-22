Saraki’s candidate for Kwara governor, forges NYSC certificate

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

The governorship candidate of the PDP in Kwara State for the 2019 general elections, Mr. Razak Atunwa, blatantly forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate, according to a story in Premium Times.

Atunwa was the anointed candidate of Senate President Bukola Saraki during the PDP primary election in Kwara.

Premium Times writes that the PDP primary “race was largely seen as a battle among Shaba Lafiagi, a serving senator; Bolaji Abdullahi, a former sports minister; Abubakar Suleiman, a former national planning minister; and Ali Ahmad, the current speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“Only Messrs Atunwa and Lafiagi remained in the race when the primaries held on October 1 in Ilorin, and the House member defeated the senator by 4,555 to 577 votes. Other candidates withdrew from the race in protest, insinuating that Senate President Saraki imposed Mr Atunwa on the party”.

How the alleged forgery was carried out

According to Premium Times, “Atunwa, born on October 17, 1969, said he studied law at the University of East London, graduating in 1992 at age 23.

“Having earned a bachelor’s degree at 23, Mr Atunwa, going by Section 2 of the NYSC Act, should have participated in the year-long national service".

Atunwa, a state lawmaker, "who is chair of the House Committee on Justice, then accompanied it with a notarised affidavit sworn at the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on September 10. The document was attached to his PDP expression of interest form.

The story adds that Atunwa opted not to participate in the NYSC program, before going ahead to forge an exemption certificate which bears a wrong signature.

A tale of two signatures

Premium Times adds that: “for one, Mr Atunwa’s ‘certificate’ purportedly obtained in 1996 carried the signature of Walter Oki (Brigadier General at the time). But Mr Oki was only made NYSC Director-General in 2002.

“In 1996, Soyemi Sofoluwe (Brigadier General) was Director-General of the corps and signed all discharge and exemption certificates during the period. He was succeeded by S.M. Dule (Brigadier General), who served as Director-General between 1996 and 2000.

Born on October 17, 1969, Atunwa claims to have studied law at the University of East London, from where he graduated in 1992, aged 23.

But rather than present himself for national service, Mr. Atunwa stayed back in the United Kingdom, returning only in 2005 to join the cabinet of then Governor Bukola Saraki in Kwara State at the age of 36.

Between 2005 and 2010 when he stepped down to run for office, the politician was commissioner at four different ministries, including Land and Housing, Works and Transport, Information and Home Affairs and Finance.

What the law says on NYSC exemption

The NYSC Act stipulates a one year mandatory youth service for everyone who obtains their BSc degree before the age of 30—whether they attained their first degree at home or abroad.

Anyone who graduated before 30 but deliberately declined to serve is deemed to have committed a crime that could attract a 12-month prison sentence.

The NYSC certificate is a requirement for employment in the private and public sectors in Nigeria.

Atunwa denies wrongdoing

Mr. Atunwa told Premium Times that he has done nothing wrong.

“I did not submit any unsupported NYSC certificate as suggested by you”, he said.

“I strongly advise that you verify each and every assertion you wish to make. You may wish to make formal enquiries/verifications of all institutions concerned.

“You should also be circumspect enough to authenticate the provenance of any document you may be handed if it’s not from a formal and official source.

“An organization such as yours should not fall short of the required legal and ethical standards.”

Politicians and forged NYSC certificates

Atunwa’s NYSC certificate scandal arrives on the heels of those that rocked former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun and serving Communications Minister Adebayo Shittu.

Adeosun bowed to public pressure and tendered her resignation in September after Premium Times reported that she had served in government with a forged NYSC exemption certificate.

Shittu has adamantly stayed on the job, saying he deliberately avoided service “because he assumed he had done a greater service to the nation when he was elected to state parliament immediately after graduating", writes Premium Times.