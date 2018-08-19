Pulse.ng logo
Saraki reacts Buhari Media Organization’s statement

Saraki Senate President reacts Buhari Media Organisation’s comment on INEC budget

This was contained in a statement issued by Saraki's new media aide, Olu Onemola.

  Published:
Saraki reacts Buhari Media Organisation’s comment on INEC budget play

Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Twitter/Bukola Saraki )

Olu Onemola, the Special Assistant on New Media to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the Buhari Media Organization’s attack on the Senate President as a clear example of “conscientious Ignorance’ on full display.”

In a response to the group’s accusation that the Senate President was slowing down the approval of the budget request for the 2019 elections, Onemola stated that despite the unforced errors on the part of the Executive, which failed to submit the general elections budget on time, the relevant committees of the National Assembly are still working assiduously to ensure that due process is followed in approving the President’s request.

See the full statement below:

In his famous ‘Letter from Birmingham Jail’, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated that “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

 

It is necessary to begin this response to the Buhari Media Organization’s statement about the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by reminding us of this fact. This is because the statement issued in Abuja on Friday, August 17th, by the organization, is a careful and deliberate example of conscientious ignorance on full display.

By now, the Nigerian people are aware that the Executive branch could have submitted INEC’s 2019 Election budget at the time it submitted the 2018 appropriations proposal last year. Furthermore, the Executive had from January till June this year to submit the budget request. However, due to a perceived lack of foresight, display of usual tardiness or an attempt to ensure that due process would not be followed, this request was submitted only a few days before the statutory National Assembly annual recess.

Regardless of this unforced error on the part of the Executive, the National Assembly has continued its work on this budget. As it stands: the relevant Senate and House Committees have held individual budgetary hearings with the INEC Chairman and all his Commissioners on this budget. They have also held follow-up Joint Committee meetings to carefully scrutinize the provisions of the budget.

Furthermore, the Joint Committees are now scheduled to meet on Monday when they are expected to come up with a Committee report that will be sent to the Appropriations Committee, which will spell out how to source the President’s virement request through the concerned MDAs.

Any person or organization that is conversant with legislative due process would know that it is only after the Appropriations Committee has worked on the budget details that a plenary sitting is required to adopt the final report.

The Senate President, the Senate and the entire National Assembly, are committed to ensuring that the 2019 elections receive all necessary funding. However, this should not be at the expense of due process and stated guidelines.

Groups like the Buhari Media Organization that have worked assiduously — with conscientious ignorance as their guide — to attempt to scapegoat the Senate President for the failure of the Executive to submit INEC’s 2019 election budget on time, know that the National Assembly is and has been working on this budget request through its Committees.

More importantly, the Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly to help legalize the various innovations that needed for free and fair elections is still absent because President Muhammadu Buhari chose to withhold his assent the first time it was transmitted. The question the Buhari Media Organisation should ask their principal is: “What is he afraid of in the very progressive proposals contained in the Electoral Bill?”, “Why does he want to frustrate the 2019 election by denying the nation from the much-needed enabling law?”

ALSO READ: We have the numbers to remove Saraki – Omo-Agege

For the record, it is necessary to state that the Buhari Media Organization, in its failed attempt to mislead the public, has been crying more than the bereaved. During this process, INEC, that will utilize the funds and conduct the proposed elections, has stated that it is confident and comfortable with the thorough and transparent response exhibited by the National Assembly.

In this regard, it is necessary to once again emphasize that the public will continue to see through all attempts to mislead them with empty political grandstanding that is detrimental to the adherence to due process that the National Assembly’s leadership is committed to upholding.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has to resign.

