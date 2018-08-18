Pulse.ng logo
We have the numbers to remove Saraki – Omo-Agege

Senator Omo-Agege also called on the Senate President to do the honourable thing and resign.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate have the right numbers to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Omo-Agege, who is a loyal supporter of President Buhari, called on the Senate President to do the honourable thing and resign.

He said “We have the information that they want to reconvene a joint session and that is completely unacceptable to us. Of course, we won’t accept it. The Senate itself has to be reconvened for this purpose. The reason (for postponing the planned recall on Tuesday) is that he knows that we have the numbers now – and indeed we have the numbers now – to remove him. Any opportunity that we have right now, we will get rid of him.

“They have no choice, they have to (reconvene). They are just postponing the evil day. The credibility of the 2019 elections is at stake and it would be a jeopardy if because of Saraki’s selfish interests he refuses to reconvene the Senate towards approving this budget.

"Saraki must understand that the national interest ought to supersede his personal and selfish interest. He cannot tie down the fate of the entire country just because he wants to hang on a position that we are determined to remove him from.

ALSO READ: How Senate President withdrew his Presidential ambition for Jonathan and Buhari

“We as a caucus are very resolute to remove him and at the slightest opportunity he gives to us, he is gone. We have said that he ought to do the honourable thing, the right thing by stepping down, otherwise he would be humiliated. We have the numbers and we are going to remove him.”

Meanwhile the APC has called on Nigerians to condemn Senate President's alleged abuse of office

