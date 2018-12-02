Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Saraki mourns OPC founder, Fasehun

Saraki mourns OPC founder, Fasehun

Saraki described the late Fasehun as a patriotic Nigerian who served his country meritoriously during his lifetime.

  • Published:
Saraki mourns OPC’s founder, Fasehun play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(AGN)

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of the founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Dr Frederick Fasehun.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the late Fasehun as a patriotic Nigerian who served his country meritoriously during his lifetime.

“Fasehun was a man who transcended childhood limitation of late enrollment  into school, became a medical practitioner of repute and joined in the struggle to enthrone democracy in the country.

“He served the Yoruba nation in particular and the country in general through his cultural renaissance movement - the OPC and political struggle respectively. He was one of the people who deserved to be called the heroes of our present democracy as they fought against military rule.

“Dr. Fasehun worked to preserve the health of the high and low in society. He worked to free Nigeria from military dictatorship. He worked to promote the cause of the Yoruba Nation. We have lost a star and a man of ideas. We shall all miss him,” he stated.

ALSO READ: President Buhari mourns OPC founder, Fasehun

Saraki commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of Ondo State and the Yoruba Nation over the sad loss.

He urged Nigerians to take solace in the fact that the OPC leader made immense contributions to the socio-cultural advancement and wellbeing of humanity through his medical practice, political activism and cultural reawakening.

The Senate President also prayed to God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Atiku 'gets' US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeriabullet
2 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment...bullet
3 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet

Related Articles

Group passes vote of confidence on INEC chairman
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'
I am convinced 2019 election is for PDP to win - Atiku
PDP appoints Dino Melaye spokesperson for Atiku's 2019 presidential campaign
Offa robbery suspects appear in court, plead not guilty
Atiku possesses qualities that will determine choice of Nigerians — Saraki
Offa Robbery: AGF Malami writes IGP Idris, says Saraki is innocent

Local

Ondo State House of Assembly gets new deputy speaker
Ondo Speaker seeks President Buhari, NASS intervention in Assembly crisis
NDLEA seizes 4 tonnes of Tramadol at Murtala Mohammed Airport
NAFDAC to destroy N198bn seized tramadol
APC planning to disrupt PDP presidential primaries - Wike
Gov Wike condemns Army’s alleged invasion of neighbourhood safety corps training camp
APC reacts to Jimi Agbaje’s vandalisation claim
APC reacts to Jimi Agbaje’s vandalisation claim
X
Advertisement