Sanwo-Olu says foreigners that flout Nigeria's COVID-19 rules risk deportation

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos State Government, in partnership with the Presidential Steering Committee, would commence the prosecution of those that refuse to submit themselves for the mandatory tests, by blacklisting their passports for a period of one year.

”All foreigners that flout the rules would be subjected to possible deportation.

”Therefore, I implore all intending inbound passengers to perform their required tests at any of the private laboratories within the Lagos State Private Laboratory Consortium as and when due,” he said.

The Incident Commander said that the current guidelines on travel protocols released by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 must be strictly followed by all passengers arriving in Nigeria.

The guidelines included COVID-19 PCR test to be done within 48hrs before departure; Post arrival Day 2 COVID-19 PCR test; All partially and unvaccinated individuals to self-isolate for seven days following arrival into the country and a Day 7 release PCR test.

They also included that All outbound passengers to demonstrate evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19; and Negative PCR test result within 48hrs from the time to boarding a flight out of Nigeria.

He said said that the regulation of Day 2 and Day 7 tests for inbound passengers for international flights were mandatory to assist Lagos State monitor the inflow of positive passengers, which it had identified as a veritable source of waves and community spread of the virus.

The governor also warned against intending outbound passengers procuring fake COVID test results and/or vaccination cards for travel purposes.

According to him, the state government is currently working with the NCDC, DSS and the Nigerian Police Force to investigate and bring to book the criminal gangs involved in this reprehensible activity.

”We implore everyone to desist from patronising these gangs, as anyone found with a fake COVID test result and/or vaccination card will also be liable to prosecution and very stiff penalties.

”Our State Mobile Courts will be used to prosecute all those involved in flouting the regulations; as well as those engaged in the fraudulent production of fake COVID test results and vaccination certificates.

”To this end, the Lagos State Ministry of Health is collaborating with various enforcement stakeholders from the Ministry of Justice and the Task Force to ensure prompt prosecution of these individuals,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos, like in other parts of the world, including Africa, was experiencing the beginning of a fourth wave with a current positivity rate of six per cent, which was against the positivity rates of 0.1 per cent, as of the middle of November 2021 in the state.

”Based on our analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid down protocols to mitigate this pandemic.