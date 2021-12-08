RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu says foreigners that flout Nigeria's COVID-19 rules risk deportation

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says it will prosecute anyone found wanting in compliance with the current guidelines on travel protocols released by the Presidential Steering Committee.

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this on Tuesday in a statement, while giving the update on the management of Coronavirus in the state.

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos State Government, in partnership with the Presidential Steering Committee, would commence the prosecution of those that refuse to submit themselves for the mandatory tests, by blacklisting their passports for a period of one year.

”All foreigners that flout the rules would be subjected to possible deportation.

”Therefore, I implore all intending inbound passengers to perform their required tests at any of the private laboratories within the Lagos State Private Laboratory Consortium as and when due,” he said.

The Incident Commander said that the current guidelines on travel protocols released by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 must be strictly followed by all passengers arriving in Nigeria.

The guidelines included COVID-19 PCR test to be done within 48hrs before departure; Post arrival Day 2 COVID-19 PCR test; All partially and unvaccinated individuals to self-isolate for seven days following arrival into the country and a Day 7 release PCR test.

They also included that All outbound passengers to demonstrate evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19; and Negative PCR test result within 48hrs from the time to boarding a flight out of Nigeria.

He said said that the regulation of Day 2 and Day 7 tests for inbound passengers for international flights were mandatory to assist Lagos State monitor the inflow of positive passengers, which it had identified as a veritable source of waves and community spread of the virus.

The governor also warned against intending outbound passengers procuring fake COVID test results and/or vaccination cards for travel purposes.

According to him, the state government is currently working with the NCDC, DSS and the Nigerian Police Force to investigate and bring to book the criminal gangs involved in this reprehensible activity.

”We implore everyone to desist from patronising these gangs, as anyone found with a fake COVID test result and/or vaccination card will also be liable to prosecution and very stiff penalties.

”Our State Mobile Courts will be used to prosecute all those involved in flouting the regulations; as well as those engaged in the fraudulent production of fake COVID test results and vaccination certificates.

”To this end, the Lagos State Ministry of Health is collaborating with various enforcement stakeholders from the Ministry of Justice and the Task Force to ensure prompt prosecution of these individuals,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos, like in other parts of the world, including Africa, was experiencing the beginning of a fourth wave with a current positivity rate of six per cent, which was against the positivity rates of 0.1 per cent, as of the middle of November 2021 in the state.

”Based on our analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid down protocols to mitigate this pandemic.

”I would want to use this opportunity once again to appeal to everyone to get vaccinated and join hands with the Lagos State Government in managing this wave of the pandemic in this festive season by following the guidelines we have set, especially regarding the use of face masks, public gatherings and travelling in and out of Lagos State,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

FG repatriates another 180 stranded Nigerians from Libya

COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT

COVID-19: NCDC reports 107 new infections in 7 states, FCT

Sanwo-Olu says foreigners that flout Nigeria's COVID-19 rules risk deportation

Sanwo-Olu says foreigners that flout Nigeria's COVID-19 rules risk deportation

It’s worrying wealthy nations are limiting investment in fossil fuels — Osinbajo

It’s worrying wealthy nations are limiting investment in fossil fuels — Osinbajo

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

NCDC detects 3 additional Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria

NCDC detects 3 additional Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Benue govt wants Police, DSS to investigate alleged rape of student by Store Officer

Benue govt wants Police, DSS to investigate alleged rape of student by Store Officer

Rights activists urge FG to scrap death penalty in Nigeria

Rights activists urge FG to scrap death penalty in Nigeria

Senators move to establish Nigerian Coast Guard for marine security

Senators move to establish Nigerian Coast Guard for marine security

Trending

UK suspends processing of visitor visa applications in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and UK Prime minister, Boris Johnson .

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]