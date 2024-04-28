ADVERTISEMENT
FG demolishes Lagos beach for Lagos-Calabar highway project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government insists the project is necessary for economic development.

The proposed demolition of some businesses for the Lagos-Calabar highway project has been a controversial topic [NAN]
The proposed demolition of some businesses for the Lagos-Calabar highway project has been a controversial topic [NAN]

Umahi began the demolition after he inspected kilometres 13, 16 and 20 to ensure the most economical and viable way to access the coastal roads without much damage.

He noted that the demolition was necessary since the business was located on the Federal Government’s right-of-way.

He stressed that several structures would be affected by the demolition, adding that compensation would be provided.

Umahi said, "So with the utmost fear of God, gratitude to God Almighty and the commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in our infrastructural development agenda in particular, I wish to flag off this demolition.

"It's in a right-of-way within the coastal corridor which is the legitimate right-of-way of the Federal Government.

"Before the flag off of the demolition of the Landmark, I graciously increased the grace period by another seven days and yet another four days and here we are because the project stopped because of lack of demolition.

"And I want to commend the likes of Bolaji, incidentally from kilometre zero to four from what I’m seeing, he is the only one that is majorly affected. That’s the only infrastructure I can see that is affected."

The minister, who acknowledged that some people were opposed to the project, insisted that it was necessary for economic development. He assured those affected by the demolition would be adequately compensated, adding that documentation would start between May 2 and May 3.

Umahi also assured me that he would be available throughout the week to address any confirmation or payment issues related to the demolition.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer, Mami Chula Beach, Bolaji Ariyo, acknowledged the project’s necessity for development, even when it causes inconvenience for a small number of people.

He said, "We all hope this is the renewed hope that we all clamoured for, during the campaign, we all prayed for development in Nigeria. And some of us have so much belief in Mr President that he will do it well, and this is an opportunity.

"For example, I’m a Lagosian and this is also a development that has been set down for a very long time. It is good that Mr President is doing that right now. It is unfortunate. We all prayed for development, and in every development, some people pay the price and sacrifice for the development.

"You might be wondering why I’m talking like this, maybe because I was also on the other side before, so, I understand what governance means. I understand when a government is promising to make life easy for Nigerians.

"Some of us are affected, no doubt about it, but those of us affected are not up to 0.1% of the millions of people that will enjoy the coastal roads.

"That's why people like me, have taken it to heart to also support Mr President and the honourable minister to ensure that this road comes to life."

