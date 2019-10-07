Emir of Kano, Mohammadu Sanusi II has expressed his confidence that Nigeria’s increasing population is the main reason for the spate of kidnapping, armed robbery, insurgency, and farmers-herders crisis disturbing the country.

Addressing his fellow panelists at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit currently in Abuja, Sanusi maintained that the country’s population is a liability, hindering the potentials of the country from advancing.

Sanusi said, “People say that our population is an asset but we are yet to get there.

"Nigeria’s population is currently a liability because most of the root cause of problems such as kidnapping, armed robbery, Boko Haram, drug addiction are all tied to the population that we have and the question is how do you turn that into a productive one.”

Also speaking at the event was President Muhammadu Buhari who emphasised that his administration understands Nigerians’ needs for better living.