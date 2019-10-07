President Muhammadu Buhari has made known that his administration understands the need for Nigerians to have a better lifestyle.

Speaking at the opening session of the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit held in Abuja, President Buhari said that in a bid to address the needs, his administration has put in place measures to reduce the rate of unemployment and poverty.

The president further said only a few Nigerians have the country’s wealth in their hands, adding that the few ones are currently living primarily in four or five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While maintaining that a prosperous society is one where the majority of its citizens are living a decent quality of life, Buhari lamented that the remaining 31 states share among themselves about 150 million people aspiring for decency in living standard.

‘‘Today, many mistake prosperity with wealth. They are not necessarily the same. ‘Experts and analysts explain economic trends by making references to indicators of wealth.

‘‘Wealth, however, in its simplistic form, is money or other assets. In recent years, global events have shown that when a society and its leaders are driven and motivated by these alone, the ultimate outcome is a divided state of severe inequalities,” Buhari added.

The president also stated that for population growth, security and corruption matters to be addressed in developing economies as it is in the case of Nigeria, policies and programmes must focus on promoting inclusivity and collective prosperity.