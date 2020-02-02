Former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd), has said that retired military officers in the country are solidly behind troops fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast.

Marwa stated this while speaking as a guest of the 2019 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Army Headquarters Garrison which held at Mogadishu Cantonment.

General Marwa whose community, Michika, in Adamawa state has witnessed Boko Haram attacks, noted that troops were fighting under difficult conditions like bad weather, marshy terrain, and mines laden stretches of land.

“We retired officers appreciate the difficulty of the counter-insurgency operation. We recognize the difficulty, commitment, and doggedness, as well as sacrifices of our troops.

”Please be aware and know that we retired officers are 100 percent with you and are ready at all times to offer our advice if needed in tackling the counter-insurgency operation. We also appreciate the widows and their families for the sacrifices."

Describing the 2019 AHQ Garrison WASA as one of the best he had witnessed both as a serving and retired military officer, General Marwa advised youths in the barracks to be hardworking, religious, respectful and follow the path of discipline noting that the sky is their limit if the do so.

“As I was going round the various stands with the representative of the Chief of Army Staff (Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun), I could see myself in these youths because 60 years ago, I was like these boys attending WASA," he said.

Commenting on the promotion of Lt. General Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army, to s 3 star General in the Nigerian Army, Gen Marwa said, "It only takes a man like Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai to agree and to recommend another officer to be a Lt. Gen while he is still in the same service."

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. James Gwazs Kalifa Myam, in his address said the Army Headquarters Garrison had a very successful year 2019 adding that the Command has continued to provide operational, administrative and logistics support to AHQ departments, formations, and units, as well as to conduct training activities throughout the year in line with the Chief of Army Staff’ training directive and Nigerian Army (NA) forecast of events.

This, according to him, is in spite of the numerous security challenges confronting the country at this time in history and the "arduous" multiple tasks the command had to undertake within the year.

“During the year, the command successfully executed Annual Medical and Physical Efficiency Test; Annual Range Classification; Corporals and Below as well as Warrant Officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers’ Competitions. Also, the Command successfully conducted the Operations Planning Cadre for middle-level 0fficers in order to horn their skills at Operations Planning," he said.

“In addition, the command hosted several conferences including the First, operations and the combined Second and Third Quarters COAS’ Conferences, which brought together PSOs, Field Commanders, and Commandants of NA Schools to deliberate on NA activities and to chart a new course going forward. It is indeed heartwarming that the staging of these activities were quite successful in the Year 2019.

“The Army Headquarters Garrison also within Year 2019, made significant strides in terms of welfare in the form of administration of personnel and rehabilitation of some living quarters. Worthy of mention is the taking on board of Phase 1 of the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, which was recently constructed by the Army Headquarters and commissioned by the minister of Defence in a bold move to mitigate the acute accommodation challenges confronting personnel of the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

“Similarly, an ultra-modern housing estate was acquired and tastily furnished at Kurudu for NA officers in Abuja by the Army Headquarters.

“Other interventions that border on personnel welfare are the continued renovation and furnishing of officers and soldiers living accommodation virtually across all the barracks in Abuja and the provision of a new block of quarters and Corpers Lodge respectively at Mambilla Barracks extension, just to mention a few.

“In terms of logistics, the Army Headquarters Garrison formations and units are proud beneficiaries of the issuance of several state of the art office equipment as well as repair and refurbishment of all the unserviceable vehicles on their inventory currently being undertaken by the Command Engineering Depot (CED); courtesy of the COAS.

“Indeed, we make bold to state that no NA formation has had it so good like the Army Headquarters Garrison, in terms of operational, administrative and logistics support of the COAS," he added.

He also appreciated Buratai, on behalf of personnel of the Command who benefitted from promotions as well as various training courses within the year, adding that it has greatly boosted their morale and enhanced their professional competencies.