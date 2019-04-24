1. I am delighted to be here today to commission three key projects that reflect the drive and success of our Administration as we pursue policies and programmes that will positively impact on our citizens.

2. The new Oshodi Transport Interchange; the Mass Transit Medium and High capacity public buses and the reconstructed Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road by Lagos State Government clearly demonstrate the need to continue to provide high impact projects for the development of infrastructure and opportunities for job creation at all levels.

3. Just as this transport interchange with three different terminals is going to change the face of public transportation, the mass transit buses totaling 820 will move the people of Lagos State in a more comfortable and more efficient manner.

4. These projects by Lagos State are perfectly aligned with the efforts of the Federal Government to improve the country’s infrastructure especially in the transport sector.

5. To compliment the Oshodi transport Interchange, the Federal Government has recently approved the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway up to Oworonshoki and Old-Toll gate which was last attended to, 40 years ago.

6. We have recently commissioned the new International Airport Terminals in Port Harcourt and Abuja as well as the rail lines from Abuja to Kaduna. The Lagos to Ibadan rail line is under construction. Our government will continue to prioritise high impact infrastructure which will vastly improve the lives of our people.

Excellency, Ladies and Gentlemen,

7. This is my second working visit to Lagos state within a span of one year. I was also here in February to solicit for your votes. I thank you for supporting me. Earlier this morning, I commissioned Ayinke House at the Institute of Maternal & Child Health and also the Lagos Theatre in Oregun.

8. Your Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has performed satisfactorily and we should all commend him for his contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State.

9. I want to once again thank all the people of Lagos State for their support for our government and our party.

10. It is therefore with great pleasure that I commission the new Oshodi Transport Interchange, the Mass Transit Buses and the Murtala Mohammed International Airport road.

Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.