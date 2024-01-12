President Tinubu donates more relief materials to 32,000 persons displaced in Plateau

The items were presented by a representative of the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday in Jos. Eugene Nyelong, NEMA North Central Zonal Coordinator, who represented the DG, said that the donation was in fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s directive to cushion the impact of the attacks on the livelihood of the affected victims.

“Recall that the Vice President Kashim Shettima said during his recent visit to Plateau over the attacks that the president has directed NEMA to provide relief materials to cushion the impact of the attacks.

“NEMA has complied and provided relief support – food, non-food items and medical assistance – for those affected.

“The items would be distributed in Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and the various communities.”

He said that apart from the relief materials, an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has been activated, comprising all sectors to further bring assistance to every place necessary.

“NEMA is working in collaboration with the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he added.

The SEMA Executive Secretary, Sunday Abdu, commended NEMA, UNICEF, WHO and other stakeholders for their tireless support to the victims. Abdu assured that the materials would be distributed to only those affected by the attacks. The executive secretary prayed against a repeat of the dastardly act and urged security agencies to redouble efforts in the protection of citizens.

Monday Kassah, Chairman, Bokkos Local Government, appreciated the president and NEMA for the prompt response, adding that the quick intervention greatly assisted the affected people to get food and non-food items. The chairman said that the people were willing to cooperate with the state and federal governments to prevent a reoccurrence of the incident.

Kassah said a total of 12 IDPs camps were being managed in the local government area by NEMA, SEMA, UNICEF, WHO, the Nigerian Red Cross and other stakeholders. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated included 2,000 bags of 10kg rice, 2,000 bags of 10 kg beans, 2000 bags of 20kg garri, 30 cartons of powdered milk and 30 cartons of milo.