ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Tinubu donates more relief materials to 32,000 persons displaced in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The donation was in fulfilment of President Tinubu’s directive to cushion the impact of the attacks on the livelihood of the affected victims.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The items were presented by a representative of the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday in Jos. Eugene Nyelong, NEMA North Central Zonal Coordinator, who represented the DG, said that the donation was in fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s directive to cushion the impact of the attacks on the livelihood of the affected victims.

Recall that the Vice President Kashim Shettima said during his recent visit to Plateau over the attacks that the president has directed NEMA to provide relief materials to cushion the impact of the attacks.

“NEMA has complied and provided relief support – food, non-food items and medical assistance – for those affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The items would be distributed in Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and the various communities.”

He said that apart from the relief materials, an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has been activated, comprising all sectors to further bring assistance to every place necessary.

“NEMA is working in collaboration with the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he added.

The SEMA Executive Secretary, Sunday Abdu, commended NEMA, UNICEF, WHO and other stakeholders for their tireless support to the victims. Abdu assured that the materials would be distributed to only those affected by the attacks. The executive secretary prayed against a repeat of the dastardly act and urged security agencies to redouble efforts in the protection of citizens.

Monday Kassah, Chairman, Bokkos Local Government, appreciated the president and NEMA for the prompt response, adding that the quick intervention greatly assisted the affected people to get food and non-food items. The chairman said that the people were willing to cooperate with the state and federal governments to prevent a reoccurrence of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kassah said a total of 12 IDPs camps were being managed in the local government area by NEMA, SEMA, UNICEF, WHO, the Nigerian Red Cross and other stakeholders. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated included 2,000 bags of 10kg rice, 2,000 bags of 10 kg beans, 2000 bags of 20kg garri, 30 cartons of powdered milk and 30 cartons of milo.

Others were 30 cartons of tomato paste, 30 cartons of seasoning cubes, 60 bags of iodized salt, 100 kegs of vegetable oil and 100 kegs of palm oil, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Alex Otti's election as Abia governor upheld by Supreme Court

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Tinubu approves ₦683 bn intervention fund for public tertiary education

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Caleb Mutfwang as Plateau governor

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

Sanwo-Olu wants 'those standing on the fence' to join him in developing Lagos

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

APC triumphs as Supreme Court affirms Francis Nwifuru as Ebonyi governor

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Men should engage in regular sex to prevent prostate cancer - Health experts

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Otedola rejoins Dangote on Forbes billionaire list

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

Supreme Court affirms election of Dauda Lawal as Zamfara governor

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

JAMB Registrar commends FG over probe of fake universities and certificates

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara affirms his resolve to promote workers’ welfare

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening (Guardian)

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week