Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Bayo Wahab

The deceased was returning from a Christmas outing with her family when the officer allegedly shot her at Ajah Under Bridge.

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)
Vandi was arraigned on Monday, January 16, 2023, on a one-count charge of murder before the Lagos State High Court.

After the charge sheet was read to him, the officer pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, December 25, 2022, Vandi, who was attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of the state allegedly shot Bolanle, who was said to be four-month pregnant at the time.

The incident reignited conversations about police brutality in Nigeria as many severely criticised the Nigeria Police Force for days.

Subsequently, Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), recommended the immediate suspension of Vandi

Following the approval of his suspension by the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Lagos State Government on Friday, December 30, 2022, filed a one-count charge of unlawful killing against Vandi.

He was subsequently remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre.

