New twist as police detain Yahaya Bello's ADC, security detail for aiding his escape

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bello slipped from the EFCC grasp in a dramatic manner on Wednesday when officials of the commission attempted to arrest the former Governor.

According to the latest report, the Nigeria Police Force (NPC) has detained a female police officer identified as the Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the wanted former Kogi Governor.

The ADC was arrested alongside other police details attached to the embattled 48-year-old politician and is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, per Saturday Punch.

Their arrests and detention are sequel to the order issued on Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, directing their immediate withdrawal from Bello.

Anonymous senior police sources confirmed to the paper that the officers were arrested on the suspicion that they aided and abetted the former Governor's escape from EFCC arrest.

The anti-graft body had laid siege to Bello's Abuja residence on Wednesday to arrest him for arraignment in a money laundering case to the tune of N80 billion.

“The ADC and the other police details attached to Yahaya Bello have been arrested and detained.

“They were arrested on the order of the IG, on the suspicion that they aided and abetted the former governor’s escape from the EFCC on Wednesday,” one of the sources told Saturday Punch.

Another source said, “Yahaya Bello’s female ADC and other police officers attached to him were brought to the command this morning, and they’ve been detained for aiding and abetting (the governor’s escape).

Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello and his successor, Usman Adodo.
Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello and his successor, Usman Adodo. Pulse Nigeria

Recall Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has been accused of obstructing justice for allegedly helping his predecessor escape from the EFCC siege.

On Wednesday, Ododo reportedly whisked Bello away from his Abuja residence around 4:20 p.m., as EFCC officials had surrounded the premises to apprehend him regarding an alleged ₦80.2 billion money laundering case.

After the former Governor's escape, the EFCC issued a public notice declaring him wanted, and the Nigeria Immigration Service placed him on its watchlist.

On Thursday night, the IGP also ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to Bello.

Nurudeen Shotayo

