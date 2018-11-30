Pulse.ng logo
Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Ondo State

Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Ondo State

The Police in Ondo State on Friday arrested three suspected kidnappers for allegedly kidnapping, Ayomide Ogunsuyi, a 23-year-old female student of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo.

The suspected kidnappers are: a 38 year-old woman, Bola Ojo, Olumide Falaye and Kayode Ajayi.

Mr Femi Joseph, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, who paraded the suspects before newsmen said that the arrest was made possible through a surveillance patrol team of Akure Area Command.

Joseph said that the patrol team were patrolling Ondo Road when a “good Samaritan’’ alerted the officers that there was a lady going to Ondo town, who boarded a car and instead of the driver going to Ondo, made a U-turn and headed toward Akure metropolis.

He explained that the vehicle was trailed by the police to High School area where the officers had an opportunity to overtake and blocked the suspected kidnappers.

According to him, the driver, whose name was later given as Cherubim, jumped out of the car and ran away, while the remaining three occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested.

“Ogunsuyi, who looked sedated at that time, later told the police that she was on her way to Ondo town after boarding this very vehicle at Isinkan.

“The police immediately arrested two suspects identified as Bola Ojo and Olumide Falaye.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to be working for one Kayode Ajayi a.k.a Ekun. They later said that they were fraudsters and not killers.

“Their story sounded incredible because the young lady, a student of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, did not look wealthy enough to be defrauded.

“It is the quick response of our men that saved the lady.

“We are told that the kingpin “Ekun” is a notorious human being but we will ensure he goes to where he should go,” he said

The police spokesman advised members of the public to always be wary of the type of vehicle they board; “even if it is a taxi and to be prayerful’’.

Speaking to newsmen, Ajayi, who denied knowing about the kidnapping, said that he was a fraudster before he left the job some years back.

Ajayi, who admitted that Bola Ojo was his former wife, said that she might have learnt the job when she was with him as his wife.

Ojo explained that she had been a fraudster for three years, noting that they were just fraudsters and not kidnappers.

She said that she was doing it due to lack of job and needed to survive.

“Actually, Ajayi is my former husband but he does not know anything about the issue,’’ Ojo said.

