Police arraign Premium Times reporter secretly without lawyer

Samuel Ogundipe Police arraign Premium Times reporter secretly without lawyer

 Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe

(Premium Times)

The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.

Ogundipe was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Kubwa on Wednesday August 15, 2018, without giving him access to his lawyer.

The reporter was charged with criminal trespass and theft of police document, according to Premium Times.

The report said the daily’s Editor-In-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed was at Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) detention facility on Wednesday morning around 10:00 am with lawyers.

They were briefed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the case, Sani Ahmadu, who told them to leave, and return by 4:00pm.

Premium Times reports that by 4:00 pm, Mojeed received a call from Ogundipe who told him that he has been taken to court and secretly tried despite his plea to allow him see his lawyer.

The daily also reported that the police, in the charge which it presented before the magistrate, did not add that the accused person is a journalist.

Ogundipe said the magistrate ordered the police to hold him till August 20, 2018, and allowed him to make a phone call.

He also said that the police accused him of violating section 352, 288 and 319 of the penal code.

However, Premium Times said “A review of the sections however indicate that they are not related to the charges but are about sexual assault and attempted murder.”

Narrating his ordeal, the reporter said “They brought me to a magistrate court in Kubwa where they arraigned me. The magistrate said they should detain me for five days.

“They accused me of criminal trespass. They said I stole secret documents. The magistrate does not know the details, because they did not include in the charge that I am a journalist. I was not allowed to contact my lawyers.

“They also did not allow me to call anyone until the magistrate ordered them to let me make one call. I am currently using the registrar’s phone to make this call and they are collecting it.”

It is our duty

In his reaction, Premium Times Editor-In-Chief, said the his organisation has a duty to inform Nigerians.

He said  “Each day, the police continue to behave in ways that embarrass this country. PREMIUM TIMES has a constitutional duty to inform the Nigerian people and hold public officials to account. It will neither be intimidated nor cowed by the filthy antics of the police.”

Ogundipe was arrested and detained by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Abuja on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

According to Premium Times, he was arrested because he published the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris’ report on the National Assembly siege which he presented to Acting President Osinbajo.

ALSO READ: IGP overhauls SARS hours after Osinbajo’s order

The police also blocked the reporters bank account after he was arrested and reportedly forced to give up how he got the report.

Fayose reacts

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has condemned Samuel Ogundipe’s arrest.

He also called on Nigerians to call for the Premium Times reporter’s release.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

