A reporter, Samuel Ogundipe has been arrested and detained by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Abuja, according to a report.

Ogundipe, who covers security for Premium Times, was picked up on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

The report said that sources at the police headquarters said the IG of police ordered that Ogundipe should be detained.

This is coming as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo ordered the police IG to shut down the unit with immediate effect.

Police IG is angry

According to Premium Times, Idris is angry that the letter which he wrote to the Acting President on the invasion of the National Assembly was leaked to the media.

Ogundipe was reportedly harassed and asked to reveal his source.

The report also stated that Premium Times Editor-In-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed and another reporter, Azeezat Adedigba were also arrested.

The police later released Adedigba after three hours of gruelling interrogation.

The daily revealed that a DCP at the IGP Monitoring Unit, Sani Ahmadu, in a bid to hold Ogundipe for long, directed lawyers to obtain a court warrant for his detention.

Premium Times reports that Mojeed told the DCP that it was wrong to force a journalist to reveal his source.

“He said the police was acting within the law and that Samuel would remain detained unless he discloses those who gave him the document.”

Ogundipe's bank account frozen

Premium Times also reports that Ogundipe's bank account has been blocked by the police.

According to the daily, the officer handling the case, Emmanuel Onyeneho said the reporter's bank account was blocked, so he will be incapacitated.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have expressed satisfaction with Acting President Osinbajo’s order to shut down SARS.