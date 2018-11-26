PDP accuses Defence Minister of using Army funds to sponsor APC's campaign

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the minister of defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali of using funds meant for the military to sponsor the All Progressives Congress (APC's) campaign.

This was made known in a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

The party also said that Dan-Ali is insensitive to the plight of the of the soldiers waging war against Boko Haram in the North-East.

PDP chided the minister for also placing the ministry of defence logo alongside that of the APC on a memento recently.

According to Vanguard, the party also said “It is also instructive to note that President Muhammadu Buhari, as Mr. Integrity, has not reprimanded the minister, ostensibly, given that the diversion of public funds for his re-election campaign is now a policy of the APC and the Presidency.

“Nigerians can now see how the Presidency and the APC have turned the Ministry of Defence into their Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) to fund their re-election, at the detriment of our citizens who are being daily attacked by insurgents and marauders in various parts of our country.

“The PDP notes that with these revelations, the APC has proven to be a soulless mob, which has no interest in the good of our nation, but desperate to hang onto power by all means.”

Soldiers call for probe

This is following a call by soldiers who survived the recent Boko haram attack on a military base at Metele in Borno state for a probe of the quality of weapons procured by the military authorities.

The soldiers accused the military authorities of providing them with obsolete weapons.