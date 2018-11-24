Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

118 soldiers reportedly killed following Boko Haram attack

118 soldiers reportedly killed, 153 others missing following Boko Haram attack

According to reports, wounded soldiers have also been evacuated to Borno for treatment.

  • Published:
118 soldiers reportedly killed, 153 others missing following Boko Haram attack play

Boko Haram terrorists

(Independent)

The number of soldiers who were killed during the recent Boko Haram attack has reportedly increased to 118.

Premium Times reports that a source in the Nigerian Army said that 153 others are yet to be accounted for.

On Monday, November 19, 2018, the terrorists invaded a military base in Metele village, Guzamala local government area of Borno State.

According to Premium Times, soldiers who were wounded during the attack have also been evacuated to Borno for treatment.

Army responds

While responding to reports in the media, the Nigerian Army issued a statement saying that the number of casualties published on social media is false.

It also described the videos being shared online as old and inaccurate, adding that they are propaganda materials put out by Boko haram.

An excerpt of the statement reads: ” It is important for the public to note that the NA has laid down procedures for reporting incidents that involve its personnel who fall casualty in action. Out of respect for the families of our gallant troops, the NOKs(Next of Kins) are first notified before any form of public information so as to avoid exacerbating the grief family members would bear, were they to discover such from unofficial sources.

“Furthermore, it suffices to observe that several social media, print and online publications have been brandishing false casualty figures as well as circulating various footages of old and inaccurate BHT propaganda videos and alluding same to be the attack on 157 Task Force Battalion.

“Whilst it is understandable how such misinformation can spread in this era of social media frenzy, the spurious circulation of some of these videos only contribute to further propagate the propaganda intent of the terrorists; to misinform the populace and portray themselves as what they are not. So far, the situation is that the location is under control as reinforcing units have been able to repel the terrorists and stabilise the situation.”

ALSO READ: Boko Haram reportedly kidnaps 15 girls in Niger

The recent killing of soldiers by Boko Haram has been condemned by several Nigerians on social media.

Most of them also called out the Federal Government for keeping quiet about the issue.

President Buhari has however asked the Minister of Defence, retired Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali, to meet with the Chadian President, Idris Deby over the deterioration of security at the Nigeria – Chad border.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Bullets bounce off chest of notorious cult leader in Lagosbullet
2 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet
3 Soldier who survived Boko Haram attack narrates how over 70...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram kidnaps 15 girls in Niger
Boko Haram: Buhari dispatches Defence Minister to Chad for emergency security meeting
Nigeria mulls arming highway police -- but would guns and traffic chaos mix?
Buhari summons service chiefs over killings of soldiers
Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers, warns of Boko Haram propaganda
Jonathan attacks presidency, Gov Shettima over comments on his book
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu describes Jonathan's new book as a disaster

Local

Buhari expresses shock over Boko Haram attack at Metele
Buhari expresses shock over Boko Haram attack at Metele, Borno state
Troops arrest suspected cattle rustler, recover 49 cows
Troops arrest 20 suspects, recover arms, ammunition in Kogi
Army to re-integrate 155 ex-Boko Haram fighters into society
NCDC confirms yellow fever outbreak in Edo
X
Advertisement