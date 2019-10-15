The Pakistan Air Force has promised to further strengthen its partnership with the Nigerian Air Force in the ongoing fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Khan, the Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan gave the assurance when he visited his Nigerian counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, in Abuja.

A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday, said Khan spoke when he paid a visit to Abubakar.

The Pakistani air chief also stated the partnership would stretch to areas of equipment and spares acquisition, research and development.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Khan, the Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan during his visit to the Nigerian Air Force [Twitter/@NigAirForce]

Khan said that the Nigeria military stands to benefit from the experiences of Pakistan in battling insurgency for over two decades in overcoming its current security challenges.

He said the Pakistan air force should be seen as a dependable partner.

Khan commended his counterpart for his visionary and focused leadership of the NAF in the counter insurgency operations in Nigeria.

Earlier, Abubakar described Khan’s visit as a demonstration of commitment of partnership between the two countries’ Air Forces.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Khan, the Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan (Left) and his Nigerian counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sadiq (Right) during the former's visit to the Nigerian Air Force [Twitter/@NigAirForce]

He noted that the Pakistan air force played significant role in the successes being recorded in the theatre of operation in the North East.

Abubakar recalled that the PAF had provided the NAF with four Super Mushshak trainer aircraft along with instructor pilots and technical crew.

He also said that NAF personnel had been trained in various specialties in Pakistan, with some currently undergoing training there.