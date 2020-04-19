Gov. Seyi Makinde, who also chaired the state’s COVID-19 Task Force, disclosed this on Sunday via his verified tweeter handle monitored in Ibadan.

According to the tweets, this brings the number of discharged cases to nine.

“So, there are currently six active cases in Oyo State.” Makinde clarified.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor, on Saturday night, announced that a medical doctor at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, tested positive for COVID-19.

He stated that isolation and contact tracing had begun.

There are about 16 COVID-19 cases in Oyo while nine persons infected with the virus have now been discharged while one has been transfered to Lagos.