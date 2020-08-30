Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Chapel better known as Winners Chapel says if COVID-19 patients are brought to him for prayers, he’ll lay his bare hands on them and breathe into them.

The Pastor reportedly said this during his church programme on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

During the broadcast, Oyedepo said, “Can you imagine anyone bringing a coronavirus patient to me and I won’t lay hands on him? Will I wear gloves to lay hands on them?

“I will lay hands on them; breathe into them; embrace them. What you carry is eternal life, it’s not human life. You should know that.”

This is not the first time Oyedepo’s statement regarding COVID-19 would stir controversy.

In June, the cleric claimed his church recorded 114 COVID-19 healing testimonies.

Bishop David Oyedepo (GUARDIAN)

During the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, which led to the closure of churches nationwide, Oyedepo said the governments of Lagos and Ogun state have been infected with an anti-church virus and not COVID-19.

Again, while condemning the safety precautions issued by the government to mitigate the spread of the virus, the cleric criticised people who wear nose masks and gloves to protect themselves from contracting the disease.

“You’ll now wear everything like a doctor, you have never been to a theatre in your life. You will be moving like somebody is under some attack. Someday, they will know that they have been deceived.

“They will all know that they have been grossly deceived,” he said expressing doubt in the virus and its preventive measures.

”You’ve covered your mouth: do you cover it when you want to eat or there is no coronavirus when you are eating? I just look at it and say, ‘what is all this?” Oyedeop said in a recent video.

Like Oyedepo, Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy Church too has criticised the government and safety measures put in a place to address the spread of the virus in Nigeria.