Outcome of Buhari’s minimum wage meeting with Governors not disclosed yet

The President, on Monday, November 19, 2018 held a closed  door meeting with the Governors to discuss the issue of the minimum wage.

President Buhari’s meeting with some state Governors has ended and the outcome of the meeting has not been disclosed.

According to Punch, the Chairman of the NGF, and Governor of Zamfara State, Mr Abdulazeez Yari led a team comprising of the Governors of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode; Kebbi State, Mr Atiku Bagudu; and the Enugu State, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi state, David Umahi, and Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel.

FG vs Labour

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) threatened to go on strike recently, if the Federal Government refuses to increase the minimum wage of workers from N18,000 to N30,000.

 Series of talks took place and the amount of N30,000 was agreed on.

The NLC then called-off its planned strike as a result of agreement reached during negotiations with the government’s tripartite committee.

The report of the committee recommending that the minimum wage be increased to N30,000 was submitted to President Buhari, who promised to send a bill to the National Assembly.

Governors kick

While reacting to the recommendation of the committee, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) said that the payment of the new minimum wage of N30, 000 was impracticable.

Speaking further, the chairman of the forum, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari said the proposed wage would be paid if labour would agree to downsizing of the workforce across the country “or Federal Government itself accedes to the review of the national revenue allocation formula”.

The Governors had earlier agreed to pay N22,500 as the new minimum wage.

How the Tripartite Committee arrived at N30,000

According to the chairman of the committee, Amal Pepple, the amount of N30,000 was recommended based on careful consideration of the high cost of living, inflation and the exchange rate.

Pepple also expressed confidence that the implementation of the new minimum wage will boost the purchasing power of workers.

