Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria's future would be greater than her past.

Osinbajo stated this at the opening ceremony of a per-independence day photo exhibition in Abuja, on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The Vice President said each phase of Nigeria’s history tested the people’s resolve to remain united and maintain the integrity of the country.

“Each phase has tested the commitment of our leaders to the Nigerian project; it has tested their ingenuity and their wisdom in navigating the frequently tortuous and turbulent waters of our national story,” Osinbajo said.

“I am pleased to say on behalf of the Nigerian government and people that we have chosen to say that our history will not determine our future; our history is the least that we can ever be; our future is much greater; our history is only a precursor to a greater Nigeria; to a Nigeria that is prosperous, united and where all of us are treated fairly and justly. Our history is only the beginning of that great Nigerian story that all of these people who have won awards represent; that they are going to be better than those of us who sit here today, these young people represent that history and pride that our nation represent.”

Earlier, the convener and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said October 1 every year provides an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s unity, patriotism and commitment to nation-building.

''Over the years, the country has gone through trials and tribulations, but the 1st of October is always a day for celebration and thanksgiving, because it occupies a very important place of pride in the political history of our country. It also serves as a poignant reminder and appreciation of the 'Labours of our heroes past','' he said.

While declaring the exhibition open, Osinbajo said the occasion would help Nigerians to recognize the incredible leadership provided by all the nation’s political leaders, from the colonial days to the present day, who have shown greater wisdom, wits and courage at all times.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to three students -- John Chinyere of Federal Government Boys College, Gudu; Eunice Shagu, Stella Maris College, Garki; and Vincent Davies of the Model Secondary School, Maitama -- who came tops during the drawing completion as well as cultural dance performances.

Dignitaries who attended the Exhibition include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence, Brig.-General Mansur Dan-Ali (Rtd); Ambassadors of France, Angola, Kenya, Brazil and Benin Republic, and the Director General of the National Gallery of Art, Abdullahi Muku, among others.