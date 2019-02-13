A helicopter conveying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Kabba, Kogi State, crash-landed on February 2, 2019, because it couldn’t maintain a firm grip with the ground below, a preliminary report by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has revealed.

AIB Commissioner, Mr. Akin Olateru, also told the press that while investigation into the cause of the crash was still ongoing, it has been established that among other causal factors, the crew lost visual contact with the ground at landing due to a “brownout.”

Olateru explained that a brownout occurs when a chopper lands in a dry, sandy environment.

“Caverton Helicopters Limited did not conduct site survey of the landing field prior to the flight and did not carry out safety and risk assessment,” he added.

Osinbajo and his crew were touching down in Kogi for a political campaign rally when the crash occurred. They emerged from the crash scene unscathed.

“He and the entire crew are safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State”, the vice president’s media aide, Laolu Akande, announced shortly afterwards.

Osinbajo told a church congregation a day after the crash that God had spared his life for the fulfillment of a national task.

Caverton helicopters, owners of the chopper had announced that unusual weather conditions" caused the crash.