Caverton Helicopters, owners of the chopper that conveyed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have issued a statement explaining what happened.

Osinbajo’s helicopter crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

The Vice-President and other members of his entourage escaped unhurt, according to reports.

In a statement obtained from The Cable News, Caverton’s Managing Director, Josiah Choms said the crash was caused by unusual weather conditions.

“An Augusta AW139 Helicopter, under management by Caverton Helicopters was involved in a mishap on landing in Kabba, Kogi State around 3pm today (2nd February 2019) as a result of unusual weather conditions.

“There were no injuries to the passengers or crew on board and they were all quickly and safely evacuated.

“The relevant authorities have been duly informed and an investigation into the incident has commenced. We will, of course, support the authorities as required,” he added.

VP’s aide thanks Nigerians

The media aide to Vice-President Osinbajo, Laolu Akande has also thanked Nigerians for their show of love and concern.

Akande said “We are grateful to God for His protection and safety, and we thank the crew and security personnel for their prompt response and service. We are also grateful for the tremendous expressions of concern and affection, as well as prayers from all.

“As is procedural, a full investigation into the causes of the incident would be conducted by aviation authorities.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Christian Groups For Good Governance (Nigeria and Diaspora) has called on the Federal Government to investigate what led to the crash.