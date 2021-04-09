Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hailed First Lady Aisha Buhari for her social media use, and for how she gets her controversial views across to millions of Nigerians.

Osinbajo made the remarks during the public presentation of a book on the First Lady, titled: “Aisha Buhari: Being Different,” which held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

"It is unlikely that any First Lady in Nigeria’s history has in a few years captured the imagination of Nigerians as profoundly as Aisha Buhari," Osinbajo said.

"She is, of course, the first First Lady to be on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms, getting her unfiltered views across to the Nigerian people and she’s probably the first to receive in real-time, the opinions of Nigerians on her views.”

Quoting the president directly, the vice president added that: "I have observed with keen interest, as she addresses many of the social concerns that have given her sleepless nights.

"She has, therefore, been a worthy partner and a beacon for some of the good things that Nigerians have come to identify with our government.” I concur, I agree.”

Osinbajo delivers eulogies at the launch of First Lady Aisha Buhari's book on Thursday, April 8, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

"With her views forthright, crisp, truthful and every once in a while, controversial, she has established an ongoing conversation with the Nigerian people on the issues that concern them most, issues that concern us the most: good governance, security, putting food on the table, education of our children, prompt payment of pensions to army veterans, and drug abuse, violation and victimization of women.

“There is no question that Aisha Buhari is different; her difference has been empowering for the Nigerian people and there is never any question that her comments come from a good place, a place of genuine love and respect for the Nigerian people and our several concerns.”

The attendees

Mrs. Buhari has always been critical of her husband's administration.

She once said his government has been hijacked by a cabal, queried how poorly-equipped the Aso Rock clinic is, bemoaned a lack of bedroom talk in her marriage, and she continues to rail against persons who she accuses of hijacking her husband's administration.

The First Lady's book was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, Dr. Hajo Sanni.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the event chaired by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, were the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; wife of former Vice President, Amina Sambo; the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Others were the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; and a number of federal cabinet members; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, who represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; wives of State Governors, among other senior government officials.