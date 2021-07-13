Orji Kalu denies visiting British envoy to discuss IPOB matters

He explained that contrary to rumours, it was the British High Commissioner that visited him, at his Abuja residence on May 13.

He said that she was accompanied by Political Counsellor, British High Commission, Mr Jonathan Bacon and Mr Stuart Gardner, the First Secretary on Political.

Kalu called on individuals and groups to desist from spreading false claims about him.

He explained that prior to the arrival of the British envoy, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige was in his house on a cordial visit.

He said Ngige was not even aware that the British envoy was paying him a visit on that same day.

”It therefore baffles me that people could just be carelessly mischievous to state that I paid Her Excellency, Mrs Catriona Laing a courtesy visit with Dr Ngige,” Kalu said.

“In the last few weeks, there has been an increasing campaign of calumny against my person .

”I have been attacked right, left and centre, It has been from one rumour and lies to another, propagated by those suffering from jealousy and pull him down syndrome.

“This habit of sponsoring recycled false allegations against me is simply to discredit my goodwill on the good people of Nigeria,” he said.