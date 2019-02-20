INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this in Abuja while addressing a cross section of the diplomatic community and international election monitoring groups in Nigeria, for the 2019 General Election.

The briefing which was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with INEC, is aimed at engaging with friends and partners of Nigeria on the rescheduled election.

Yakubu, who was represented by an INEC National Commissioner, Dr Mustapha Lecky, said that the commission had put in place everything possible to ensure the elections hold on Saturday.

The INEC boss said that the commission had no reason to feel that anything would stop the conduct of the election on Feb 23.

He said the commission has developed a six-point agenda of what needed to be done to ensure success of the election

He also said that the commission has completed the deployment of materials.

We believe that as a prayerful nation the act of God has been assuaged and that things will go right, we have no reason to feel that anything will go wrong.

We have received all the materials, they have been checked, audited people have been informed, party agents have gone there to check, he said.

The official said that INEC had already taken responsibility for the postponement and that the body was committed to surpass achievement of previous elections in the country.

He blamed the postponement on logistics and problems associated with the primaries of some political parties, which according to him delayed the printing of ballot papers.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the police was working with other security agencies to ensure maximum security during the elections

Adamu said that he would ensure ballot box snatchers and other criminal elements who may attempt to scuttle the polls are arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

He said, the force had taken measures to protect voters, officials as well as election observers during the polls and warned trouble makers to rethink or be made to face the consequences of their actions.

The police will be professional, impartial and will create a level playing ground for all parties.

All security personnel were trained by various security agencies, training was also given by Civil Society Organisations and other partners towards free, fair and transparent elections.

I have spoken to Nigerians. We on our part, will be professional and impartial.

We are going to create enabling environment for all the political parties to operate freely without molestation without favouring one party against another, he said.