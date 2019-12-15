The Speaker of the Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, described the passing away of Alhaja Muyinat Mimiko as a shock to the lawmakers.

Oloyelogun’s condolence message was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Media Aide, Abidemi Ojoawo, on Sunday in Akure.

Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko

The speaker, on behalf of other legislators and members of staff of the Assembly, condoled with Mimiko and the entire family, urging them to appreciate God for the grace given to mama to go this far.

“The demise of mama is a great loss to the former governor and members of his extended family at large. We all share in your pains and grief,” he said.

Oloyelogun noted that Alhaja Mimiko’s lifetime was passionately spent on human development, hence the good legacies she left behind spread across the globe.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari: 'Garba Shehu has destroyed my family, invaded my privacy'

“The products of mama’s hard work, discipline and modest life will continue to live for her till eternity.

“The outstanding performances of Mimiko, one of mama’s sons, which cut across the nooks and crannies of Ondo State and Nigeria at large, is a befitting testimony that mama did not live in vain.

“We pray that Mama rests in peace with her Creator and that God should grant the entire Mimiko family the fortitude to accept the reality of her exit and appreciate God for the rare grace given to their matriarch to attain such a height before she drew the cotton,” he said.