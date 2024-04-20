We’re not stopping - Onakoya extends Guinness World record chess marathon target by 2 hours
Onakoya has already set the record for the longest uninterrupted time playing chess to raise funds for indigent African children.
The chess enthusiast has been taking on different opponents as he plays chess in the heart of Times Square in New York City, United States, to raise funds for the education of underprivileged African children.
Onakoya reached the 58-hour mark around 2:30 am Nigerian time on Saturday, April 20, 2024, to smash the previous record of 56 hours and 9 minutes set in 2018 by Norwegian duo, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad.
“We have done it,” Onakoya said in a post on his X account to confirm reaching the target.
Meanwhile, in a follow-up tweet, the chess enthusiast announced his intention to push for an extra two hours as he seeks to further stamp his authority.
"We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going. We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world.
"This is our why - the reason we are doing this. Let's demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love.
"Together, we can make this happen," his post read.
Onakoya braving the odds
The Nigerian had to tap into his inner resolve to continue his Guinness World record quest after reportedly suffering a stomach upset during the challenge.
According to a statement by Gift of Chess, an NGO, Onakoya experienced intense vomiting and stomach pain during his ongoing marathon but refused to quit.
“I will play on for the dreams of millions of children,” the chess master declared when offered the choice to quit.
