'We have done it': Tunde Onakoya reaches 58-hour mark chess marathon
The chess master is raising funds for children's education at the event as he plans to extend the record to 60 hours.
Recommended articles
Onakoya made this known on his X account in the early hours of Saturday. Sharing a photo with the record broken inscribed on it, Onakoya wrote, “We have done it.” “We’re pushing to 60 hours, guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going. “We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why - the reason we are doing this.
“Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen.”
In 2018, Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad set the previous Guinness World Record at 56 hours and 9 minutes.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng