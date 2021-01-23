Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe says his son, Bolu Okupe will be celebrated in Nigeria.

Bolu recently declared his sexuality via an Instagram post with a picture of him holding an LGBTQ flag.

Reacting to the news, Okupe who served in the Goodluck Jonathan administration that passed an anti-gay law in a tweet said he is opposed to homosexuality.

He said, “He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.

“For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in praise to the Almighty Jehovah who I serve day and night.”

In another reaction on Facebook, Okupe posted a screenshot of a magazine in which another son of his, Dewunmi Okupe was listed among the Most Influential Africans in 2017.

He said he loves his children adding that Bolu's sexuality is not a crime in France, where he lives.

He wrote: “This is also my son Dewunmi Okupe, one of Bolu Okupe’s five other brothers. I love all the children God has given me, Bolu inclusive. I pray for them to excel in their fields of endeavours. Bolu will still be celebrated on this wall, in Nigeria and globally, in the name of Jesus.

“Bolu is not a criminal. He lives in France where homosexuality is not a crime. His present mindset and sexual orientation do not conform to Christian doctrine which I hold to with my life. But I am certain that with the boldness he has made his declaration, he will still use the same attribute to serve God and boldly declare His Glory in Christ Jesus. Mark my words.”

Meanwhile, Okupe’s initial reaction to his son’s sexuality got Nigerians talking on Twitter. While many said he failed as a father, others urged him to keep praying for his son.