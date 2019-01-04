Mr Charles Idahosa, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in the state disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Benin.

Idahosa, who was a two-time commissioner in the state said the governor also recently flew three patients from UBTH to Israel for Kidney transplant and the operations were successful.

According to him, Obaseki delegated some doctors who visited the various hospitals in the state to recommend patients suffering from severe ailments and are unable to afford their medical bills for consideration by the state government.

“Obaseki is not a noisemaker, hence all his achievements are not published.

“The former governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Obaseki have common dreams which is to develop the state and the general well-being of the people.

“Both embarked on the dream in different ways and everybody is happy,’’ Idahosa said.

He, however, said that initially the leaders of the party were not happy with Obaseki’s method, adding that the leaders had since adjusted since all residents are happy.

According to Idahosa, who was also a former Senior Adviser to the state government, the APC government both at National and state levels have contributed tremendously to the well-being of citizenry.