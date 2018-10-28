Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Obasanjo visits A’ Ibom, seeks support for Gov. Emmanuel

Obasanjo visits A’ Ibom, seeks support for Gov. Emmanuel

Obasanjo said the governor was a good product that could take the state to the promised land.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Obasanjo visits A’ Ibom, seeks support for Gov. Emmanuel (Twitter)

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday worshipped with Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom at Qua Iboe Church, Uyo, and urged the people to support the governor’s second term ambition.

Obasanjo said the governor was a good product that could take the state to the promised land.

He said that of the attributes of truth, forgiveness, love and continuity that God shares with man, continuity has been in existence since God created the world.

The former president said that God created man to tell the truth, to love and to forgive, and that was why He gave His son so that the world does not perish.

“You have to be a strong Christian to be able to say, ‘God will find for me a successor that will do to me what I have done to my predecessor.’”

“This man believes in his character, he believes in his value, he believes in his service to humanity and to God.

“I always cherish the attributes of God. The wonderful God that we worship kept some attributes to Himself He doesn’t share with anybody: Omnipresence, Omnipotence and Omniscience.

“He has other attributes that he shares with us – kindness, generosity, compassion, truth, forgiveness, love and continuity.

“God is a God of continuity since he created the world. I always say to myself and my family: if something is good, keep it.

“We have a good product in our hand and if I have a good product in my hand, I will not change it, I will keep it.

“This is a good product, let’s have him for continuity. I can assure you, this governor has no fear; he will stand still. Please stand with him and he will take us to the promise land,” Obasanjo said.

Earlier, Gov. Emmanuel said Obasanjo was in the state on a solidarity visit, adding that the presence of the former president always brought about something good.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abuja

“Whenever you see him move, know you that something is about to happen. As you see him move today, something good is about to happen in Akwa Ibom.

“He has spoken concerning Nigeria and I’m sure something good is about to happen in Nigeria.

“Baba just came on a father-son solidarity visit and he chose to worship in my own local church.

“I want to thank him for this show of love, this show of solidarity and I also thank God for everything,” Emmanuel said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Nigeria, too big and diverse to blindly sign agreements without...bullet
3 Army says missing Major-General Alkali was killed by protesting...bullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo speaks on Nigeria's debt, restructuring
Oby Ezekwesili to unveil road map, insists she's winning 2019 presidential election
Buhari promises to complete all stalled projects
Cartel sabotaging dredging of River Niger, says Dogara
47 students to graduate with First Class in Bells University
Protest against Obi’s VP nomination suspicious, diversionary
Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Ebonylife CEO, Mo Abudu
Sirika says FG will soon reactivate Nigeria Air project
$4m attempted fraud: Read how Obasanjo's in-law allegedly forged documents

Local

2 House of Reps members dump APC, PDP
Dogara mourns Tony Anenih
Buhari mourns Tony Anenih, condoles with Edo govt
Buhari mourns Tony Anenih, condoles with Edo govt
Tony Anenih lived a fulfilled life – PDP
Chief Tony Anenih, Nigeria's foremost politician – Gbenga Daniel
PDP, Saraki, Atiku extol virtues of late Tony Anenih
PDP, Buhari, Saraki, Atiku mourn Tony Anenih
X
Advertisement