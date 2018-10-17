Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abuja

news

Olujonwo Obansanjo, the son of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has joined the campaign team of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, took to his Twitter account (@fkeyamo) to reveal that he received the former president's son in Abuja on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

He posted, "Obasanjo Joins Buhari’s Campaign Team: From Left - Alhaji Nasiru Danu (The Dan Amarna of Dutse & Director of Logistics, PMB Campaign Organisation), Olujonwo Obansanjo (son of OBJ) and my humble self as we officially received OBJ’s son at d PMB Campaign Headquarters today in Abuja."

Olujonwo recently declared his support for President Buhari, a move that's sure to not sit down well with his father who has relentlessly criticised the current government since January 2018.

Last week, Obasanjo endorsed his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to beat Buhari in the 2019 presidential election. Obasanjo backs Atiku to boot Buhari out of the Presidential Villa next year and believes he can do a better job.

The election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and Buhari.