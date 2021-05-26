RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Youth Minister Sunday Dare has made it clear that the NYSC scheme will continue

Jude Egbas

The minister says the programme will be reformed, not scrapped.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare [Twitter/@SundayDareSD]

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme won't be scrapped on President Muhammadu Buhari's watch, according to Youth and Sports Minister Sunday Dare.

A bill to scrap or banish the NYSC scheme has scaled a first reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill's sponsor, Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP), argues that the NYSC scheme has outlived its usefulness and that it is putting an army of young people in harm's way.

Most young Nigerians on social media appeared to agree with Abiante this week, but Dare, whose ministry oversees the scheme, has asked everyone to perish the thoughts of the NYSC going under, 48 years after it was formed.

"The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for national development for our youth. The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains.

"Dynamic reforms and initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth," Dare shared on Twitter.

The bill to scrap the NYSC still has to go through two more readings in the green chamber and rounds of debates in the two legislative chambers, before it is sent to President Buhari for assent.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

