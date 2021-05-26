Youth Minister Sunday Dare has made it clear that the NYSC scheme will continue

A bill to scrap or banish the NYSC scheme has scaled a first reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill's sponsor, Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP), argues that the NYSC scheme has outlived its usefulness and that it is putting an army of young people in harm's way.

Most young Nigerians on social media appeared to agree with Abiante this week, but Dare, whose ministry oversees the scheme, has asked everyone to perish the thoughts of the NYSC going under, 48 years after it was formed.

"The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for national development for our youth. The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains.

"Dynamic reforms and initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth," Dare shared on Twitter.