Sanwo-Olu made the assertion on Monday at the first South-West NANDA International Workshop organised by NANDA International, Nigeria Chapter and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) in Lagos.

Theme of the workshop was: “Nursing Process and Use of Standardised Nursing Languages’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NANDA International (formerly the North American Nursing Diagnosis Association) is a global professional organisation of nurses dedicated to the development and standardisation of nursing terminology.

It was officially founded in 1982 and has been in the fore-front of advancing development of nursing knowledge; in 2002, NANDA relaunched as NANDA International in response to the broadening scope of its membership.

She said that in line with the depth and breadth of the roles of nurses, effective communication was critical.

“Consequently, nurses must quickly share patients’ information with fellow nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals.

“To accomplish this, the nursing profession has developed standardised languages agreed upon terms for clinical assessments that help them to deliver information in a swift, clear and effective way.

“ Nurses perform emotional tasks which not just anyone can do; they work with people ranging from newborn children to people who are on the cusp of death, among others,’’ Sanwo-Olu said.

According to her, the focus of the workshop is very pertinent because nurses provide, not only physical care, but also emotional support and collaboration with other medical professionals.

“The nursing process involves series of phases designed to help nurses offer patients the best possible care.

“These steps, which include effective language, came into being due to the need to create uniformity and standardised in the care provided by a nurse.

“As a healthcare professional myself, I understand that communication is critical in effective healthcare delivery.

“If diagnosis is not properly communicated in right language, treatment cannot be right because the world changes and new discoveries emerge,” Sanwo-Olu said.

She said that the contributions of NANDA to patient’s safety through integration of evidence-based terminology into a clinical practice and decision making were highly fundamental.

Also, Prof. Joel Afolayan, National President, NANDA International, Nigeria Chapter, said goal of the group is to assess the level of knowledge and use of NANDA-I in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Afolayan said that achieving existing NANDA-I nursing diagnosis, outcomes and interventions for client’s care were very important.

“The development of nursing knowledge to inform professional nursing practice has grown since the 1950s.

“The use of nursing process as the science based mode of professional nursing practice has informed to a great extent the emergence of new concepts and advancement of theories in nursing,” he said.

Afolayan said the development and implementation of standardised nursing terminologies through the use of evidence-based practice would provide quality nursing care to all people, irrespective of race.

Commenting, Prof. Olaide Edet, Local Organising Chairperson of the workshop, said it was time for the nursing profession to search for better ways of improving the standards of nursing practice standard performance.

Edet said that every nurse should continue to be flexible, open to new ideas, highly inspired and focussed in order to achieve a strong nursing sector.

“Our profession is confronting a period of several changes, and we are encountering these changes during a time of larger nationwide and global change.

ALSO READ: Kaduna court to rule on El-Zakzaky's bail application next week

“The world of nursing is very exciting area in studies and researches which brings motivated nurses together to ensure that the nursing profession stay at the cutting edge.

“As nurse practitioners, educators, researchers and leaders who are visionary, knowledgeable and highly experienced, our engagement with you will enable us to extend the frontiers of nursing languages in the future,” she said.