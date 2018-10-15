Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Non-participation in NYSC: Shittu seeks legal interpretation

Non-participation in NYSC: Minister of Communications, Shittu seeks legal interpretation

Shittu was recently disqualified as a governorship aspirant of the APC in Oyo State for failing to present an NYSC exemption certificate.

  • Published:
Non-participation in NYSC: Shittu seeks legal interpretation play

Barrister Adebayo Shittu

(Twitter/Adebayo Shittu)

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Monday filed a suit before the Federal High Court, Ibadan, seeking legal interpretation of non-participation in the one year  National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister personally filed the suit, FHC/IB/CS/111/2018, in which the Director-General and State Co-coordinator of the NYSC were named first and second defendants respectively.

Other mentioned as third and fourth defendants are the NYSC and the Attorney-General of the Federation respectively.

Shittu is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining all the defendants from calling on him to serve in the NYSC scheme.

Shittu also wants the court to restrain the  defendants from imposing any liability on him or make him suffer any liability, be it civil or criminal, on account of his purported non-service under the NYSC scheme.

“The plaintiff prays for an order directing the first, second and third defendants to issue the plaintiff with a certificate of national service, having served the nation as a member of the House of Assembly of Oyo State, immediately after his graduation from the Nigerian Law School.

“Or, in the alternative, an order directing the first, second and third defendants to issue the plaintiff with a certificate of exemption from national service under the degree, having served in an alternative capacity as a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly,” he stated in his originating summons.

NAN recalls that the minister was recently disqualified as a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State for failing to present an NYSC exemption or discharge certificate.

ALSO READ: Kemi Adeosun's case is different from mine – Adebayo Shittu

Shittu had defended himself by saying that his service as a member of the state house of assembly should serve as his NYSC certificate.

According to him, by the time he left office as a member of the state assembly in 1983, he had already crossed the age bar of 30 years to participate in the NYSC scheme.

NAN reports that no date has been fixed for hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 These 35 politicians, ex-military chiefs are on Buhari’s travel ban listbullet
2 Buhari bans 50 high profile Nigerians from travelling abroadbullet
3 There is a video of Kano Gov Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe and...bullet

Related Articles

Alao-Akala Stay away from Oyo APC governorship primary, former governor tells supporters
Adebayo Shittu APC refuses to clear minister ahead of Oyo state primaries
In Oyo Shittu rejects indirect primaries, says process targeted at him
Minister sues APC for disqualifying him as one of the Guber aspirants in Oyo
Adebayo Shittu Kemi Adeosun’s case is different from mine – Minister
Adebayo Shittu Ministry of Communications to partner INEC on ICT against electoral fraud - Minister
Timi Frank condemns Buhari’s Executive Order 6

Local

Travel Ban: FG denies lists being circulated in the media
Travel Ban: FG denies lists being circulated in the media
Ex-DSS boss, Daura begged me to support Buhari – Fayose
Ex-DSS boss, Daura begged me to support Buhari – Fayose
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
Kano Assembly sets up 7-man committee to investigate Ganduje's "bribery video"
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
X
Advertisement